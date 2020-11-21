Naveen Pays Tribute To “Utkal Keshari” Harekrushna Mahatab

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to great freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Odisha Utkal Keshari Dr Harekrushna Mahatab on his birth anniversary today.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the CM said, “He will always be remembered for his unparalleled contribution to the world of journalism and literature with the construction of modern Odisha.”

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସ୍ଵାଧୀନତା ସଂଗ୍ରାମୀ ତଥା ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପ୍ରଥମ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଉତ୍କଳ କେଶରୀ ଡଃ. ହରେକୃଷ୍ଣ ମହତାବଙ୍କ ଜୟନ୍ତୀରେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି। ଆଧୁନିକ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ନିର୍ମାଣ ସହ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକତା ଓ ସାହିତ୍ୟ ଜଗତ ପ୍ରତି ତାଙ୍କ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ସେ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବେ। pic.twitter.com/gaumIGoYud — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 21, 2020

Harekrushna Mahatab was a leader of the Indian National Congress, a notable figure in the Indian independence movement and the Chief Minister of Odisha from 1946 to 1950 and again from 1956 to 1961. He was popularly known by the sobriquet “Utkal Keshari”.