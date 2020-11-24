Naveen attends virtual meet of CMs with PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik attended a virtual meet of CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the status and preparedness of COVID-19 response.

The Chief Minister appraised that Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution when it is available with a focus on frontline health workers, people above 50yrs & comorbidity.

“Though we have prepared for the seamless vaccination programme to save every life on priority basis, we can’t lower our guard, even if when the vaccine is available, as the duration efficacy of the vaccine against COVID-19 virus is still unknown,” said Naveen.

“Masks are still the best vaccine we have against the COVID-19 pandemic and we need to ensure that we all continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and hygiene to protect ourselves against COVID-19. Let’s resolve not to take the virus lightly,” the Odisha CM added.