Low Pressure Over SW BoB To Concentrate Into Depression In 36 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha will witness light to moderate rain as the fresh low pressure area formed over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 36 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Regional Centre.

“Low Pressure Area lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to concentrate into a depression during next 36 hours & intensify further during subsequent 48 hours. It is very likely to move WNW towards Sri Lanka-south Tamil Nadu coast,” tweeted the Met centre.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, Balasore, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal, and at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Bolangir, Cuttack, Nuapara, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

The Met Centre also issued yellow warning for Cuttack, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Ganjam, Nabarangpur and Jajpur districts.

On the other hand, the mercury continued to fall across the State with four stations recording minimum temperature below 15 degree Celsius.

Weather outlook for the next few days:

Day 1 (Valid from 8.30 am of November 22 to 8.30 am of November 23)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Yellow Warning: Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, and Keonjhar.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 am of November 23 to 8.30 am of November 24)

Yellow Warning: Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Cuttack and Jajpur.