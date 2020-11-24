Kartik Purnima: Odisha prohibits congregation at water bodies to sail miniature boats

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has prohibited congregation at river ghats/ near other water bodies to take bath or sail miniature boats on Kartik Purnima on November 30.

Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha has released an order in this regard today.

“ In exercise of the powers conferred under section 24(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 read with rule 8(1) of the Odisha Disaster Management Rules, 2010, the undersigned hereby directs that congregation at river ghats / near other water bodies to take bath and sail miniature boats on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on 30th November 2020, conduct of Bali Yatra on the said occasion or on the days following and all other congregations relating to Kartika Purnima & Bada Osha shall remain prohibited throughout the State. Any person found violating this order shall be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws,” read the order.