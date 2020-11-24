Ganja Seized From Bank Manager’s Car In Boudh

Boudh: At least three packets of ganja weighing over 60 kg were seized by police from a Dzire car owned by a bank manager in Boudh town area.

Acting on a tip-off a police team frisked vehicles near Bridge Chhak on Mursundi-Baghiapada road at around 8 pm on Sunday when the driver of a car bearing registration number OD27B 4650 fled from the location after spotting the cops.

Following a search, three packets of the ganja weighing a total of 60.35 kg were recovered from the vehicle.

The police registered a case under the NDPS Act and launched an investigation. The car is owned by Sunil Sahu, Branch Manager of Kantamala Cooperative Bank, cops said.