Ganja Plantation Worth Crores Destroyed In Koraput

Koraput: Ganja worth over crores cultivated on 20 acres of forest land at Tapakanda village under Machakund police station limits in the district were destroyed by a joint team of excise officials and police personnel today.

Police personnel along with officials of the Excise department and Revenue department destroyed the illegal cultivation.

Henceforth, police have started this campaign. Moreover, the sleuths have aimed to destroy over 50 acres of illegal ganja cultivation, said Machakund Tehsildar.