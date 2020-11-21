Four posts at minor minerals directorate lying vacant in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as four posts are lying vacant at minor minerals directorate in Odisha. This was informed by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Sudam Marandi in assembly.

The posts of joint director (admin), joint/deputy/ assistant director (tech-WR) and joint deputy director (tech-enforcement) are lying vacant, informed the minister to the house.

Replying to a question the minister said that on August 13, 2019 government set up a minor minerals directorate and it is running at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The state government has created as many 29 posts for the directorate.