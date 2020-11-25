Elephant Herd Spotted Near Khurda DHH

Khurda: Panic gripped locals after a herd of 18 elephants strayed into the District Headquarters Hospital campus last night.

According to sources, the jumbos ventured into human habitat last night after they pulled down the boundary wall of a cashew forest near the hospital here.

On being informed, forest department personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to drive the pachyderms away from human civilisation.

Meanwhile, locals are struck by fear as the risk cloud over the humans residing in the area, sources said.

Earlier on October 5, two elephants had entered the premises of Khordha District Headquarters Hospital.