Cyclonic Storm Likely Over BoB; Heavy Rainfall Alert For Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The low-pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has become well-marked low-pressure area. Under its influence, several districts in South and North Odisha will experience heavy rainfall for couple of days from November 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, the system is likely to concentrate into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.

“It is very likely to move north-west-wards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around November 25 noon/afternoon,” said IMD.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over south peninsular India from November 23 with fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during November 24 and 26 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema & Telangana during November 25 to 26.

Extremely heavy rainfall activity also very likely over Tamil Nadu & Puducherry during November 24 and 25 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalseema on November 25 & 26 and over Telangana on November 26.