‘Custodial Torture’ Of Minor Boy In Keonjhar, SP Asks For Inquiry

Keonjhar: As allegations of physical torture of a minor boy at the Patna police station came to light today, the Superintendent of Police, Keonjhar, has now ordered a probe into the matter.

According to sources, a minor boy, who hails from Kameswarpur Patana village under Patna police limits had been summoned to the police station on November 21 in connection with a theft case. The boy, who was accompanied by his family members, appeared before the police in the first hour.

The boy’s parents said that the police had assured them to release his son after questioning him. But in the afternoon when the family went to meet the boy, they found him with serious injuries on his legs, his family alleged.

Later, the victim and his mother lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police (SP) in this regard.

The victim in his complaint alleged that he was subjected to third-degree torture. Meanwhile, the family alleged that the boy was beaten up so badly that he was unable to stand or walk.

After the matter came to light, Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra directed Ghatagaon SDPO to probe the incident and submit a report within a week.