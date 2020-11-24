Bike-borne Miscreants Loot Woman Bank Employee In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 5 lakh from a bank employee near Turumunga Bazaar under Patana Block in Keonjhar district today. The victim has been identified as Anapurna Mishra. She works as an accountant in Bank of India (BOI)’s Turumunga branch.

According to the reports, the incident took place when Anapurna was heading to her office after withdrawing a cash amount of Rs 5 lakh from nearby Cooperative Bank. Meanwhile, the bike-borne miscreants intercepted Anapurna, snatched the cash bag from her, and sped away.

On being informed, Turumunga police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.