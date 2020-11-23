At 11.2 C, Sonepur Records Coldest Day

Bhubaneswar: Many parts of Odisha saw a dip in mercury as minimum temperature. Sonepur was the coldest in the State with night temperature recording 11.2 degree Celsius.

As per India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar, the mercury dipped to 12. 5 degree Celsius in Phulbani, 12.6 in Jharsuguda, Bhawanipatna (13.2), Baripada (13.2), Keonjhar (13.4), Angul (13.6) while Talcher recorded the minimum temperature at 15.0 degrees Celsius.

The Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded minimum temperatures of 16 and 18.1 degree Celsius, respectively. The Met department officials anticipate a further drop of the minimum temperatures by at least 3 to 5 degrees across the State in the next 48 hours.

The temperatures across Odisha is likely to witness a marginal drop in coming days as the Met department has predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in some parts till November 26.