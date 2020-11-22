Another 905 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 905 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 92 from Sundargarh
- 60 from Keonjhar
- 59 from Cuttack
- 49 from Mayurbhanj
- 48 from Khordha
- 43 from Jagatsinghpur
- 43 from Sambalpur
- 41 from Kalahandi
- 40 from Nuapada
- 39 from Anugul
- 39 from Jajapur
- 39 from Kendrapara
- 39 from Puri
- 32 from Boudh
- 27 from Baleswar
- 27 from Bargarh
- 26 from Bolangir
- 22 from Nayagarh
- 20 from Jharsuguda
- 17 from Ganjam
- 14 from Nabarangpur
- 12 from Malkangiri
- 11 from Dhenkanal
- 10 from Bhadrak
- 10 from Koraput
- 9 from Kandhamal
- 7 from Sonepur
- 4 from Deogarh
- 4 from Gajapati
- 2 from Rayagada
- 20 from State Pool
With another 905 COVID-19 patients cured today, the total tally of recovered cases in Odisha now stands at 3,05,813, said the H&FW Dept.