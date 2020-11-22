Another 905 COVID-19 patients
StateTop News

Another 905 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service 13

Bhubaneswar: Another 905 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 92 from Sundargarh
  • 60 from Keonjhar
  • 59 from Cuttack
  • 49 from Mayurbhanj
  • 48 from Khordha
  • 43 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 43 from Sambalpur
  • 41 from Kalahandi
  • 40 from Nuapada
  • 39 from Anugul
  • 39 from Jajapur
  • 39 from Kendrapara
  • 39 from Puri
  • 32 from Boudh
  • 27 from Baleswar
  • 27 from Bargarh
  • 26 from Bolangir
  • 22 from Nayagarh
  • 20 from Jharsuguda
  • 17 from Ganjam
  • 14 from Nabarangpur
  • 12 from Malkangiri
  • 11 from Dhenkanal
  • 10 from Bhadrak
  • 10 from Koraput
  • 9 from Kandhamal
  • 7 from Sonepur
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 20 from State Pool

With another 905 COVID-19 patients cured today, the total tally of recovered cases in Odisha now stands at 3,05,813, said the H&FW Dept.

Pragativadi News Service 301 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking