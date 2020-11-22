Another 905 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 905 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

92 from Sundargarh

60 from Keonjhar

59 from Cuttack

49 from Mayurbhanj

48 from Khordha

43 from Jagatsinghpur

43 from Sambalpur

41 from Kalahandi

40 from Nuapada

39 from Anugul

39 from Jajapur

39 from Kendrapara

39 from Puri

32 from Boudh

27 from Baleswar

27 from Bargarh

26 from Bolangir

22 from Nayagarh

20 from Jharsuguda

17 from Ganjam

14 from Nabarangpur

12 from Malkangiri

11 from Dhenkanal

10 from Bhadrak

10 from Koraput

9 from Kandhamal

7 from Sonepur

4 from Deogarh

4 from Gajapati

2 from Rayagada

20 from State Pool

With another 905 COVID-19 patients cured today, the total tally of recovered cases in Odisha now stands at 3,05,813, said the H&FW Dept.