Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, chaired a high-level review meeting today at Kharavela Bhavan to assess the work of the development authorities under the Housing and Urban Development Department.

The discussions centred on increasing the percentage of planned cities, renovating old cities, and accelerating urban development to align with the vision of Viksit Odisha@2036.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the significance of urban development in Odisha’s overall progress. He stated, “Currently, only 17% of Odisha’s urban areas are planned townships, which we aim to increase to 30%. New cities will be built, and older cities will be revitalized to simplify urbanization and enable better living standards for all.”

Building on the successful implementation of the TP scheme by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), efforts will be made to extend this initiative to other cities across the state.

Development authorities were instructed to leverage government-owned land under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models to boost revenue and fast-track urban infrastructure projects.

Addressing the need for professional expertise in urban planning, the state government will prioritize filling all vacant posts to ensure effective implementation of development initiatives.

Special focus will be given to older cities where housing construction is constrained by inadequate infrastructure, particularly roads. Renovation of these areas will enable smoother urbanization and allow people to construct houses with ease.

Comprehensive sewage and drainage projects in Berhampur.

New TP schemes for Greater Sambalpur and Greater Rourkela.

Streamlined processes to facilitate housing construction for both developers and citizens, with resolved registration issues.

Dr. Mohapatra highlighted that the development of planned cities will be a cornerstone of Odisha’s growth strategy. By adopting proactive agendas and addressing existing challenges, urbanization will serve as a key driver for Viksit Odisha@2036.

In her welcome remarks Principal Secretary Smt. Usha Padhee underscored the pivotal role of the Housing and Urban Development Department in shaping Odisha’s urban future. She urged development authorities to adapt to evolving needs and adopt a people-centric approach in their work.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Director of Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua, Special Secretaries Debashis Singh and Sushant Mishra, as well as Vice Chairpersons and representatives from various development authorities, including BDA, CDA, and agencies from Berhampur, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Puri-Konark, Kalinganagar, Paradip, and Talcher-Angul-Naraj.

Government remains committed to its goal of achieving a sustainable, inclusive, and modern urban landscape. Through strategic planning, infrastructural development, and public participation, the vision of Biksit Odisha 2036 is steadily becoming a reality.