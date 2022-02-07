State Public Servants To Undergo Etiquette Training For Dealing With Lawmakers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday said that it will organise a training programme for the newly recruited OAS, ORS, OTAS and other State government officials on how to behave with the people’s representatives.

The newly recruited State government officials will be trained on the need to be respectful to MPs and MLAs as they hold key positions as elected people’s representatives in a democratic set up like India.

Book Circular-47 defines principles and conventions to be followed by Government Servants while dealing with MPs and MLAs.

The Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Odisha government has issued a circular to all Secretaries/ Revenue Divisional Commissioners/ DG /IG of Police/ Heads of Departments/ Collectors/SPs for inclusion of Book Circular-47 in the agenda of the training programme for newly recruited OAS, ORS, OTAS and other officials.

Principal Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Department has stated in the circular that House Committee on Ethics which toured the districts of Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur and Boudh has expressed its displeasure over the non-response of Government officials towards MPs and MLAs.

The House Committee has observed that the provisions of Book Circular-47 should be included in the agenda of the training programme for the newly recruited OAS, ORS, OTAS and other officials by which they can know how to implement the provisions of Book Circular-47. The committee also recommended that personal staff of the officers concerned should be sensitized on implementation of Book Circular-47, the circular stated.

The circular has requested concerned officials to take necessary steps for implementation of the recommendation of the House Committee.