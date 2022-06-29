State-level Workshop on “Technology Dissemination and Experience sharing in Tusser Sector” held in City

Bhubaneswar: A State level Workshop on “Technology Dissemination and Experience sharing in Tusser Sector” and “Launching of Silk Samagra-II in Odisha” was held on 29th July, 2022 jointly by Sericulture Wing of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department and Central Silk Board, Government of India.

Chief Guest Smt. Shubha Sarma, Commissioner-Secretary, HT&H Department expressed her happiness as scientists, technical experts and forest officials are participating in the workshop. This can be marked as a new beginning aiming for increase in Tusser. Raw silk production at one hand and increase the farmers’ income at the other. She urged the State officials to take complete note of Silk Samagra-II and accordingly formulate new schemes to be funded by the Central Government, said Smt. Sarma. Besides, she also told that, there is urgent need for the expansion of Tusser cultivable areas in order to increase production.

The Addl. PCCF of Odisha Sri Pradeep Raj Karat, told that Odisha is the pioneer State in implementation of Joint Forest Management Programme; where more than 67 thousand Vanya Surakhya Samiti are involved in forest management. Since, Tusser is a forest based activity the VSS can be instrumental in the increase of Tusser Silk Production and the Forest Department will extend all cooperation. Under the CAMPA Programme 1800 hectares of new plantation are targeted this year alone.

Dr. K. Satyanarayan, Director CTR and TI, Ranchi in his inaugural address highlighted the role of Tusser cocoon production in uplifting the livelihood of poor rural farmers. He emphasizes the need of convergence among different departments like Department of Forest, Department of Textiles and Central Silk Board to bring the development initiatives in a workable model while targeting the livelihood generation of stakeholders.

At the outset, welcome address was given by Director, Textiles Sri Sushanta Kumar Dash and vote of thanks in the inaugural session was proposed by Addl. Director, Sericulture, Odisha Sri Surya Narayan Patnaik. The Technical Session was chaired by Dr. K. Satyanarayan, Director, CTR and TI, GoI, Ranchi who gave an account of different developmental projects funded by CSB like U&DP, Spl. SGSY, MKSP, CDP and CSS.

This was followed by presentations made by CSB scientists covering different aspects of new technologies related to plantation of host plants rearing of Tasar Silk Worm and post cocoon technologies. Experience on Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana was also shared by Scientists of CTR and TI, Ranchi followed by detailed account of Silk Samagra-II.

The Silk Samagra-II scheme consists of various components and sub-component under mulberry, Vanya and Post-Cocoon Sectors. The programme synergizes the efforts of State Government and other implementing agencies to improve the quality, productivity and production of raw silk, besides generating employment opportunities, particularly in the rural areas.