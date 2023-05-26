State Level Workshop on Institutional Care for Children Held

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Child Protection Society, Women and Child Development dept., Govt. of Odisha organised a state level workshop on Institutional Care for Children in need of Care and Protection for the Chief Functionaries of Child Care Institutions.

Inaugurating the workshop as Chief Guest, Smt. Subha Sharma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the dept. said that “Institutional care” is a type of residential care for large groups of children, which is characterised by a one-size-fits-all approach according to which the same service is provided to all children irrespective of their age, gender, abilities, needs and reasons for separation from parents. Civil society is one of the stakeholders under Mission Vatsalya Scheme. It should be made aware for the care and protection of children. The chief functionaries should make short term plans for those children who are in their care and support and also review the same periodically. She encouraged them to come up with suggestions and recommendations for better implementation of institutional care services for children in need of care and protection and give fair information during CCI ranking assessment and comply the gaps as per the norms.

Smt. Rega Geetarani Patnaik, Additional Secretary to Govt., DWCD said that all out efforts are being undertaken to excel the capabilities of the children in different streams like education, technical education, sports, Art and other co-curricular activities. She also focussed on encouraging staffs working with children through capacity building and exposure visit programmes. She suggested for maintaining standards of care in all CCIs as prescribed under guidelines, rules and SOPs for children.

Later in the technical session, Sri Prtitikant Panda, Programme Manager, child Protection presented the scenario on child protection mechanisms and its implementation under Mission Vatsalya scheme. He also highlighted on issues related to children in CCIs and support of government during the phase of covid pandemic. Besides that he also highlighted on other state government schemes like Biju sishu Surakhya Yojana, Ashirbad scheme for specially cared children, Biju Kanya Ratna Yojana and Green Passage Scheme for orphan children.

Shri Manabhanjan Acharya, FA-cum Additional Secretary to Govt., spoke on financial norms and guidelines for institutions receiving grant in aid under Mission Vatsalya and features of State Nodal Account (SNA) procedures.

Smt. Trupty Das, Programme Manager of Training and IEC Unit of OSCPS presented vote of thanks to the participants.