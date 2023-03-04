State-level Workshop on Bamboo Craft under OBDA inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: A State level Workshop on Bamboo Craft under OBDA was inaugurated at Odisha State Guest House today on the topic “Potential Areas of Development in Bamboo as a Craft in Terms of Design, Sustainability and Product”.

Nearly 100 artisans, master craftspersons of Bamboo Craft from five districts of Odisha namely Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur and Bargarh along with Awardees of Bamboo Craft of the State participated in the workshop.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Principal Secretary of the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department Dr Arbinda Kumar Padhi. Others present on the occasion are Director of Handicrafts Shyambhakta Mishra, State Mission Director, OBDA Sudeep Nayak, PCCF and HoFF, Odisha Debidutta Biswal, Deputy Director Sisir Kumar Rath and officers of Directorate of Handicrafts.

A technical session was held on potential areas of development in Bamboo as a craft in terms of design, sustainability and product by Prof. (Dr.) Binaya Bhusan Jena, Professor, NIFT, Prof (Dr) Nirakar Bhol, OUAT, Mr. Susant CS, NID, Bengaluru, Mr. Chiranjeev Mishra.

The workshop aims to provide knowledge and information on bamboo cultivation, raw material and a variety of bamboo products, from small-scale production to heavy production in the groups, necessary skills required to make bamboo products means of livelihood through Bamboo products and employment opportunities.

The State level Workshop was organised by the Directorate of Handicrafts, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department with the support of the Odisha Bamboo Development Agency.