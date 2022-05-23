State Level PVTG Dance Festival 2022 Inaugurated In City

Bhubaneswar: During the current year ST & SC Development Department, Government of Odisha is going to organise State Level PVTG Dance Festival at Rabindra Mandap, Sachivalaya Marg, Unit-IV in Bhubaneswar.

This State Level PVTG Dance Festival has been inaugurated todayby Smt. Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary to Govt., ST&SC Development and Shri P. Arthanari, Programme Director (PMU), TDCCOL was the Guest of Honour, Prof. (Dr.) A.B. Ota, Director and Spl. Secretary, SCSTRTI presented the welcome address. Smt. Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, Director (ST), ST and SC Development Department offered vote of thanks. Officials from ST &SC Development Department, SCSTRTI and ATLC provided logistic and managerial support in this mega event.

Out of 62 Tribal Communities in Odisha 13 are PVTGs. They are Bonda, Didayi, Dongaria Kondha, Lanjia Saora, Saora, Kutia Kandha, Paudi Bhuyan, Chuktia Bhunjia and Hill Khairia Mankridia, Lodha and Birhor. Odisha houses highest number of PVTGs in the country. Among the PVTGs are comparatively socio-economic backward in comparison with STs. They thrive on their Indigenous Knowledge system. They have written their cultural identity, Government is taking suitable step for preservation of their culture and livelihood enhancement.

The dance and song are their natural instinct. They enjoy their leisure time with performing dance and songs, amidst their development process and cultural revivalism. They written their art of dance and song for preservation in their performing arts and promotion of dance and songs SCSTRTI is organising a 2 day long Dance Festival on 23rd and 24th May 2022. Each day dance forms will be stayed.