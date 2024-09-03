Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is preparing to launch the Subhadra Yojana, a financial aid initiative, on September 17 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event and hand out Subhadra cards to the beneficiaries.

The Subhadra Yojana State Level Management Committee, led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, convened to assess the progress and ensure the program’s seamless execution.

Shubha Sharma, Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, provided an update on the preparations.

The meeting addressed key points such as venue setup, parking, traffic control, transportation, pass distribution, and media coordination.

The Chief Secretary stressed the importance of synergy and collaboration among the subcommittees to successfully manage the state-level event.

The application period for the Subhadra Yojana will commence on September 4, with the collection of completed forms from candidates. The committee confirmed that all necessary measures are in place to support an efficient application procedure.

On September 17, the initial payment of financial support will be issued to the beneficiaries, signifying a crucial step in the Subhadra Yojana’s rollout.