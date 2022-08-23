State Govt Appeals Potential Investors To Invest In Odisha

New Delhi: A 2-day Conference on Indian Minerals and Metals Industry: Transition Towards 2030 and Vision 2047 is being conducted by the Ministry of Steel and the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, in association with NMDC and FICCI at the Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi. The conference was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and to mark “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The conference was inaugurated in the distinguished presence of ShriPralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Government of India, ShriJyotiraditya M Scindia, Hon’ble Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Government of India, ShriSumit Deb, CMD, NMDC Ltd. and Shri Sanjiv Mehta, President, FICCI and CMD, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), President, Unilever South Asia & Member, Unilever Leadership Executive (Global Executive Board). The conference is themed around discussions on the future of the minerals and metal sector in India, highlighting the new ageminerals, digitization and automation, the demand-supply trade dynamic, and technical advancements. Being attended by industry stalwarts and senior executives, the fundamental objective of the conference is to engage in discussions on the Minerals and Metals Sector’s strategy and development drivers. It will concentrate on attracting foreign investments through the National Missions of Atmanirbhar Bharat and New India.

Shri Hemant Sharma (IAS), Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Odisha, delivered a special state address during the first Technical Session of the conference. Representing Odisha, Shri Sharma spoke about “Odisha’s Mineral & Metal Advantage”, emphasizing the state’s stable government, progressive policies, natural advantages, industry-led infrastructure development, availability of industrial land, port-led development model, and highly skilled human resources, which gives the state a distinct competitive advantage over others.

Furthermore, he emphasized on the question “What Next?” in the sector and how Odisha might very well become a major player moving forward. The address concluded with an invitation to the industry fraternity for the “Make in Odisha Conclave’22” which is going to be held from November 30th to 04th Dec 2022 at Bhubaneswar.

Furthering the gesture to also invite international delegates to the conclave, Shri Sharma and senior officials from IPICOLalso met with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) officials at their south Asia head office and extended a cordial invitation to them to attend the Make in Odisha Conclave’22 with their business delegation at Bhubaneswar.