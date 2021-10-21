State Election Commissioner Reviews Preparation For Upcoming Panchayat Polls

Bhubaneswar: State Election Commissioner Mr. Aditya Prasad Padhi on Thursday held discussions with the Collectors of all districts regarding the preparations for the upcoming panchayat polls in Odisha.

The authorities concerned have been instructed to complete the process of ward delimitation and reservation of seats in respective districts and send the list by 26th October.

The number of ballot boxes needed in each district was also discussed in the meeting. The Commissioner took stock of the availability of ballot boxes in each district and asked Collectors to repair and paint the same. A total of Rs 1.16 crore has been provisioned to the districts for the purpose and Collectors have been directed to complete it by November 15.

Besides, the Election Commissioner has also written to all the district Collectors to appoint Election Registration Officers for panchayat elections and complete it by October 25.

This apart, the Commission has asked Collectors to identify polling booths for panchayat elections and complete the same by November 5. Collectors have been directed to construct polling booths wherever no such booths exist.