State Cooperative Bank, OAIC Pay Dividends To Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: State Cooperative Bank under the Cooperation Department and Odisha Agriculture Industries Corporation Limited under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment have paid dividends to the state government. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the cheques at Naveen Niwas on Friday.

On behalf of the State Cooperative Bank, a cheque of Rs 9.75 crore for the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23 was presented to the chief minister by the departmental minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak.

The Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Cooperation Department Mr Arvind Agarwal and the Chairman of State Co-operative Bank Mr T. Prasad Rao Dora were present.

Similarly, the Odisha Agricultural Industry Corporation paid Rs 5.62 crore for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 financial years.

It is worth noting that the Odisha Agriculture Industry Corporation has been paying its dividends to the state government since 2015-16.

Debasish Mohanty, Chairman of OAIC presented the cheque to the Chief Minister. The Director of Agriculture and Managing Director of the Corporation Mr Premchand Chowdhury and other officials were present.