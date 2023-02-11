State Cabinet To Meet On Feb13

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet meeting will be held on February 13 along with the meeting of Council of Ministers.

The Draft Budget will get approval in the meeting of Council of Minister.

Both the meeting will be held under chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnaik at Lok Sabha Bhawan.

Sources said 10 proposals of Energy Department, Health, Rural Development, Water Resources and Works department may get approval from the Cabinet.

The Budget Sessions of Odisha Assembly will commence from February 21.