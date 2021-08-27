State Cabinet Meeting At 5.30 PM Today

Bhubaneswar: The meeting of the State Cabinet is scheduled to be held at 5.30 pm today. The meeting will be presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through virtual mode.

As per reports, the Cabinet is most likely to approve 9 proposals at the meeting.

Proposals relating to the Panchayati Raj, Higher Education & Transport departments may be discussed and approved.

As per the information available with the Ministry, 20 States including Odisha have made provisions of 50% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions in their respective State Panchayati Raj Acts.

The Biju Janata Dal may also have become the first party in the country to announce reservation for OBCs in polls by announcing that it would give at least 27 per cent of its tickets to OBC candidates in the three-tier panchayat polls scheduled to be held in early 2022.