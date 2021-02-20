State achieves record paddy procurement this year: Food Supplies Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain today said that 55.03 lakh tones of paddy has been procured in the state during the current year.

Swain, while replying to the debate over mandi mismanagement in the second day of Odisha Assembly, said the paddy procurement has touched the record this year. Last year the procurement was 45.61 lakh tones.

Swain said 21 per cent more paddy was collected this year in comparison to the period last year. He said the deadline for procurement is scheduled for March 31, but added that the process of procurement will continue.

The Opposition members continued unruly behaviour as the minister was replying on the matter. The Opposition members also raised slogan around Speaker’s podium and the House was overwhelmed with the din. The Speaker, then adjourned the House till 4 pm.

The Minister said the paddy procurement had started in the Kalahandi and Bargarh districts from November second week of 2020. All the farmers of 30 districts have participated in the procurement and they have been intimated through SMS.

The farmers are being paid Rs 1868 per quintal, the minister said and added that Rs 10281 cr has been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers.