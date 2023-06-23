Stashed Rs 500 notes seized from Nabarangpur additional sub-collector’s neighbouring house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance has seized Rs 500 notes stashed in six cartoons from the house of Nabarangpur additional sub-collector Prasanta Rout’s neighbour during raid at Kanan Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Vigilance officials today raided multiple places in connection with allegation against Prasanta Kumar Rout, Additional Sub Collector, Nabarangpur regarding possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sleuths of the anti-corruption agency carried out simultaneous house searches at nine locations on the strength of search warrant issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh.

As many as nine teams of Odisha Vigilance consisting of two Additional SPs, seven DSPs, eight inspectors and other staff were engaged in the searches.