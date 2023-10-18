Startup Odisha Yatra & Startup Xpress gathers 80 plus ideas on Day 27

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Startup Yatra and Startup Xpress continued their journey across various schools and colleges of the state and gathered 83 more ideas even on the 27th day.

The total tally of ideas has crossed the 3000 mark, making it one of the most successful editions. Going forward several bootcamps are scheduled to be held at different institutions in the coming days. It is poised to establish a groundbreaking precedent for engaging the student community in the state’s development process, while also nurturing the seeds of entrepreneurship within them.

On Wednesday, the Yatra visited 5 educational institutions, while 5 boot camps were conducted at the district level that received 83 ideas with participation from 1095 students.

Over the past 27 days, an impressive total of 30,000 plus students from 206 colleges and 62 schools in Odisha have actively participated. As this remarkable initiative enters its final phase, we anticipate a surge in innovative ideas from our students. This impressive journey underscores the students’ unwavering commitment to becoming the driving force behind their community’s growth, with entrepreneurship as their undeniable passion.

As Odisha aspires to foster and support 5,000 startups by 2025, the Odisha Startup Yatra and Startup Xpress play pivotal roles in bringing this vision to fruition. They serve as launchpads for idea generation, particularly among school and college students, consistently setting a high standard with their innovative and out-of-the-box concepts.

On Wednesday, the Startup Yatra visited Swadhin Residential College, Swadhin High School, ITI Sailabala, Sriram Chandra High School & Mathasahi High School. To sensitize school students and give them a broad idea of entrepreneurship, Xpress boot camps were held at PP Academy (Bolangir), St. Theresa English School (Sundargarh), Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya (Jharsuguda). Two Yatra boot camps were held at Rajendra University & Govt Polytechnic in Balangir District.

The excitement and enthusiasm from the student community was palpable with their passionate pitches.

Startup Odisha Yatra & Startup Xpress, taking its journey forward will organize 3 boot camps in two colleges in Subarnapur District and one school in Rourkela. To Sensitize school students and give them a broad idea of entrepreneurship, the Xpress boot camp will be held at DAV Public School(Rourkela). The two Yatra boot camps will be held at Sonepur College & Model Degree College in Subarnapur District.

The aim of Startup Odisha Yatra and Startup Xpress 2023 is to encourage grassroots innovators and promote entrepreneurship among them.

After remarkable achievements in the past edition, this year Odisha Startup Yatra aims to leap forward by visiting 200+ colleges and 60+ schools thus impacting 25,000+ students. With a core focus on guiding and empowering young minds at the grassroots level in the realms of innovation and entrepreneurship, the initiatives seek to equip them for harnessing the ample opportunities within the startup ecosystem.