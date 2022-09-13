Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 covered 14 districts within few days, reached out to 4500 students

Bhubaneswar: Startup Odisha’s initiative Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 achieved an important milestone by covering 14 districts of the state within a few days of flag-off. It has reached out to 4500 students and also touched 61 institutions and 500 plus ideas have been pitched to our mentors.

The Boot Camps have also been organised in 08 Educational Institutions across 5 districts, having reached over 570 plus students and over 100 Ideas have been pitched to the mentors.

As Odisha marches towards its mission of 5000 Startups by 2025, Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 will be pivotal in bringing innovative ideas to the forefront.

Going by the welcome we have received so far across various districts and institutions and the personal queries for schedules and how to register ideas, we can confirm that the Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 has managed to create a buzz in Odisha during the first 9 days of its journey.

To make the Startup Odisha Initiatives more accessible to budding entrepreneurs at the institutional & grassroots level, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 on 26th Aug 2022.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said “Through this 60-day Yatra, that will be covering all the districts in the state, I am positive that we will be giving students an exposure on startups and instilling the culture of ideation and innovation in the youth.”

The 60-day-long Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 will conduct Van Campaigns and 30+ Entrepreneurship Boot Camps at various Educational institutions across all 30 districts of Odisha. The Yatra gives a platform for young minds to be exposed to various facets of a Startup and also provides important information on how to become one. The Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 Van Campaign has already made pit stops across 14 districts in Odisha as of September 11th, having interacted with 4500 plus students, across 61 institutions and 500 plus ideas have been pitched to our mentors.

Going forward the van campaign and boot camp will traverse the entire state, encouraging more and more students to come forward to participate and give wings to their ideas. The best-shortlisted Ideas will be felicitated at a Grand Finale and will be nurtured by Startup Odisha to work on their ideas and get it incubated.

Through its various initiatives Startup Odisha has achieved Critical Mass in the startup ecosystem and Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 is just the platform to kindle the fire of ideation and innovation at the grassroots level and strengthen the startup ecosystem of Odisha even more.

Executive Chairman Startup Odisha, Dr. Omkar Rai said – Under the able leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, the startup ecosystem has reached the investability stage. We launched Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 a mass mobilization program under his leadership to sensitise the youth at the grassroots level about the Startup Ecosystem in Odisha and inculcate the culture of ideation and also identify innovators for recognition and support. It is very encouraging to see students participating in such huge numbers and it augurs well for the burgeoning ecosystem of Startup Odisha.