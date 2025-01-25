Startup Odisha is proud to announce its participation in the much-anticipated ‘Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025’, scheduled for 28th January 2025 at the Main Hall of the event venue.

This year, Startup Odisha will host an exclusive pavilion to celebrate the state’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and solidify its reputation as a rising star in India’s startup landscape.

The Startup Odisha Pavilion will be a showcase of groundbreaking startups, innovative projects, and inspiring success stories emerging from Odisha. It will create a dynamic space for fostering innovation, partnerships, and investment opportunities among entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders. The pavilion will also highlight the state’s commitment to empowering its startup community and fostering a culture of innovation.

The conclave will feature prominent speakers such as Kunal Bahl, CEO and Founder of Ace Ventures and Co-founder of Snapdeal; Bhaskar Majumdar, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Unicorn India Ventures; Ratun Lahiri, Senior Advisor of Unicorn India Ventures; and Maya Sherman, Innovation Attaché at the Embassy of Israel. These distinguished individuals will share their expertise, offering valuable insights into the startup ecosystem.

The conclave promises to be an insightful experience with engaging panel discussions on transformative topics. The first panel, “Odisha – A Land of Opportunities,” will explore the vast potential of the state to foster startups across diverse sectors. Featuring industry stalwarts such as Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of the MSME Department, and Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, Shri Swayam Prakash Baral – Swadesh Infra Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Shri Ganesh Sathyamurthy, Partner, Artha99 Investments Time Activity, Dr. Santosh Matthew, Country Lead, State Systems and Partnerships, Gates Foundation, Shri Shantanu Chaturvedi – Vice President(Investments), Transition VC, Shri Kumar Gaurav, Chief Marketing Officer, SMFG India Credit. This session will underline the opportunities that make Odisha a prime destination for entrepreneurial ventures. Another thought-provoking session, “Women in Innovation – The Future of Startup Evolution in Odisha,” will focus on empowering women entrepreneurs, with participants like Madhumita Agrawal, Founder of Oben Electric, and Sarika Saxena, Managing Partner of Indian Angel Network, Prof. Sasmita Samanta, MD cum Chairperson, Sustainable Outreach and Universal Leadership Ltd., Ms. Madhumita Agrawal – CEO & Founder, Oben Electric, Ms. Dipti Panda – Co-Founder and Director, Innocresta Consulting, Ms. Dharitri Patnaik, Founder, Jivada Ventures Pvt. Ltd, sharing their insights. The final panel, “Grassroots to Global,” will delve into how Odisha’s grassroots innovations are scaling to global prominence, featuring esteemed speakers such as Shri Sushanto Mitra, CEO and Founder, Lead Angels, Shri Vijay Singh Rathore, CEO, Soonicorn Ventures, Shri Mayuresh Raut, Managing Partner, SeaFund, Aaquib Hussain, Co-Founder, Freeflow Ventures, Shri Mittu Tigi, Director, Merstra VC, Shri Amit Singhal, Partner, Fluid Ventures and Shri Sumant Sinha, Founder,Renew.

The plenary session will be graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Government of India, Shri Gokulananda Malik, Hon’ble Minister for MSME, Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Hon’ble Minister, Housing and Urban Development Department, Shri Suryabanshi Suraj, Hon’ble Minister, Odisha Language Literature and Culture Department, Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Hon’ble Minister, Electronics and Information Technology Department, and Higher Education Department, Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of the MSME Department and Chairman of Startup Odisha,. Their keynote addresses will underscore the significant strides Startup Odisha in shaping the state’s innovation landscape.

The Startup Odisha Pavilion will also witness the signing of key Memorandums of Understanding with notable organisations, including HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Oplus India Research and Development Private Limited (OPPO), Merstra Foundation, Transition Venture Capital (TVC), ACIC GIET University, and the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management. These partnerships aim to further enhance the ecosystem and pave the way for innovative collaborations. Additionally, more than 2,000 students from various universities and educational institutes will also be joining the inspirational sessions and can be the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretry, MSME Department, and Chairman of Startup Odisha remarked, “Odisha has emerged as a land of endless possibilities for startups, offering a supportive ecosystem that nurtures innovation and growth. This conclave is a testament to our commitment to creating opportunities for budding entrepreneurs, connecting them to global markets, and driving transformative change.”

The ‘Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025’ stands as a celebration of Odisha’s vision to position itself as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, aligning seamlessly with its broader mission of fostering growth and opportunities across sectors