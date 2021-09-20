Start Your Mornings With Soaked Almonds; Here’s Why

New Delhi: Soaked almonds are extremely healthy for you. One of the oldest rituals followed in almost every Indian household is to eat soaked almonds first thing in the morning. Here’s what happens to your body if you eat these delicious nuts on an empty stomach every morning:

Health benefits of soaked almonds

A power-packed source of nutrients

Almonds are loaded with multiple nutrients. Adding almonds to your diet can offer you fiber, protein, vitamin E, magnesium, and many more. It is a nutritious way to start your day with a punch of nutrients.

Improves digestion

It is easier to digest soaked almonds than raw. Soaked almonds can boost digestion as well. It helps in the absorption of nutrients. These also promote the production of an enzyme which promotes digestion.

A boon for your skin and hair

Almonds are a great source of vitamin E which is amazing for your skin and hair. Vitamin E in almonds can make your skin smooth and supple. Using almond oil for skin is also beneficial. Almonds can also help you fight hair issues. it can help you fight hair fall.

Boosts brain function

This is the most popular benefit of eating almonds. Studies have also highlighted the benefits of almonds for better brain function. Vitamin E has shown to prevent cognitive decline and promote memory. It is good for your brain which is exactly why your mother makes you eat more almonds during exam time.

Improves cholesterol

Bad cholesterol is linked with several serious health conditions. Almonds can help you control bad cholesterol and promotes healthy levels of good cholesterol. This boosts heart health. Soaked almonds can also help in controlling blood pressure which is also good for heart health.