Start-ups bring new solutions for traditional industries

Bhubaneswar: To revive the traditional industries with the modern age solutions, Start-up Odisha, MSME Department, Government of Odisha conducted a Start-up Connect program with the SFURTI Clusters of the State a meeting was held at O-Hub, SEZ, Patia.

Implementing Agency, Technical Agency and Nodal Agencies of the SFURTI Clusters across the State attended the meeting. The Start-ups in the field of Hyper Delivery/E-Commerce, Organic Foods and Super foods, Agricultural Products and Tribal products, Handloom and Handicrafts demonstrated their innovations and solutions to the traditional enterprises and expressed their interest to explore B2B opportunities with them. SFUTRI Clusters working in the area of handloom and handicrafts, food processing, Agri and allied activities were present and interacted with the Senior officials, Start-ups like Grozip, Swabalambi Odra Green Farmers Producer Company Ltd., Kookaburra Naturals, Fastech Fashions, NeoSanjivani, ribe Stores, SigmaScott interacted with Principal Secretary, Sri Satyabrata Sahoo and expressed their interest in developing the existing traditional industries with their modern solutions thereby benefiting both.

“Start-ups working on home delivery/e-commerce, designing of Handlooms/Handicrafts for modern lifestyle, production and manufacturing of 100% organic foods and super foods may open a better business prospect for the SFURTI Clusters and can scale up in association with them”, the Secretary stressed.

Among others, Sri U.N. Das, Addl. Secretary, MSME, Md. Sadique Alam, Director of Industries-cum-CEO, IED and Dr. Sanjukta Badhai, Evangelist, Start-up Odisha attended the meeting.