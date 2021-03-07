Start Up Talk underscores vision of entrepreneurs on Day 2 of Odisha MSME Trade Fair

Bhubaneswar: Addressing a Start Up Talk here at IDCO Exhibition ground on the second day of Odisha MSME Trade Fair 2021, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), Subroto Bagchi said that six qualities are necessary for becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Bagchi gave the example of Sundar Rajan who built an empire of Rs 600 cr of Suguna Chicken Firm with sheer vision and the guts and power to overcome the adverse situation. He also dwelt upon the perseverance that led to the establishment of Mind Tree.

Attending the discussion, Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu said 950 industries were established in the state and added that the government of Odisha has been providing financial assistance to the units. Sahu said till date Rs 15 cr has been paid as financial assistance to the firm.

He said Infosys will set up a Start Up Centre soon at a cost of Rs 3 crore and when completed it will provide strength to the MSME sector.

The Start Up Talk was also attended by successful entrepreneurs like Ajay Behera of Orange Cross Home Health Pvt Ltd, Magic World’s CEO Siddheswar Panda, Nature Essential Oil’s Dr Gitanjali, Kesinga’s Satwik Agarwal and others.

Sahu asked the owners of startups to encourage young entrepreneurs at the district and grass root level in the region to make the sector more vibrating.

Prashant Biswal had proposed the vote of thanks. The start-up workshop was attended by the former secretary of MSME, Director of Industries, Managing Director of OSIC, Director of EPM and other officials.