Start Drinking Cinnamon Water Everyday; Here’s Why

New Delhi: Cinnamon water is a very common ayurvedic treatment used for many diseases. This popular medicinal spice has been used in wide varieties of cuisines, sweet and savoury dishes, breakfast cereals, baked goods, and snacks. It is loaded with various antioxidant and antibiotic properties.

Here are some of the benefits that will convince you to drink cinnamon water daily.

Improves acne conditions

Cinnamon water can act against bacteria that produce acne on your face. This water if taken daily can heal your skin from the inside against all types of skin conditions. Cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants that help in avoiding acne properties.

Weight loss property

You could have heard suggestions of including cinnamon tea and water in your regular diet. Drinking cinnamon water every morning results in weight loss. Drinking cinnamon water can benefit your digestive system and increase your metabolism. The combination of cinnamon tea and cinnamon mixed with honey can reduce your appetite and then, it can result in weight loss.

Boosts your immunity system

Cinnamon water is rich in antioxidant polyphenols and proanthocyanidins that give a boost to the immunity system. Antioxidants protect your body from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. Its antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties help reduce the chances of developing health hazards like respiratory disorders, heart problems.

Lowers menstrual’s cramp pain

According to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, one cup of warm cinnamon water every day may help reduce the effects of menstrual cramps. Cinnamon water is rich in antioxidant polyphenols and proanthocyanidins that give a boost to the immunity system.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Inflammation is incredibly important. It helps your body fight infections and repair tissue damage. Drinking cinnamon water daily helps people suffering from joint pain or arthritis for relief. The anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon water help reduce excessive pain.