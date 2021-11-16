Start Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar Water Everyday; Here’s Why

New Delhi: Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is packed with several medicinal benefits that with help you in many ways. There are different ways to consume ACV. But when drinking it at night, keep it simple. Just add a teaspoon of ACV in a glass of water, preferably warm water, mix it well and have it before going to bed. You can swap your normal water at night with this concoction and see the benefits of doing so within a few days. This article reviews the potential benefits of apple cider vinegar

Rich in antibacterial properties

Apple cider vinegar is known for its anti-bacterial properties. It helps kill pathogens, including bacteria, that can often lead to various infections. In ancient times, it was used as a form of disinfectant and for cleaning purposes. Apart from that, apple cider vinegar also helps preserve foods for a longer period of time.

Helps you lose weight

ACV may help to burn belly fat when you are on a mission to lose weight. The acetic acid in vinegar may reduce fat storage, suppress appetite, slow digestion, and increase the fat-burning process. You should never have ACV in concentrated form as it can lead to nausea, worsen acid reflux and cause tooth enamel erosion.

Lowers blood sugar level

ACV can be quite helpful for those who are suffering from the problem of diabetes. The fermented juice may slow down the emptying of your stomach and prevent spikes in the blood sugar level. ACV consumption has also been proven beneficial in increasing insulin sensitivity. Drinking that concoction particularly at night can be more beneficial than having it any other time of the day.

Prevents bad breath in the morning

Having bad breath can be embarrassing, but it is hard to evade it. Even if you brush your teeth properly before going to bed at night the chances are that your breath might stink in the morning. An easy solution to this everyday problem can be ACV. Apple cider vinegar kills bacteria and ensures healthy oral hygiene.

Can ease digestive problems

Many people complain about digestion-related issues in the morning like difficulty in bowel movement or heartburn. Drinking ACV before going to bed can ease digestion-related issues and you may enjoy your morning to the fullest. It is an excellent home remedy for digestive problems.