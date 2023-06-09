Star Wars: Ashoka to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 23rd August

Lucasfilm’s upcoming series Star Wars: Ahsoka will start streaming on DISNEY+ Hotstar from 23rd of August in English and Hindi languages.

Take a look at these new photos from #Ahsoka. The Star Wars Original series starts streaming August 23. Also in Hindi. pic.twitter.com/pLZlPkK5cO — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 9, 2023

Set after the fall of the Empire, as seen in Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy as she is in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a glimpse of which could be also seen in The Mandalorian 2. However, much of the plot is still held in secret, including the role the evil Sith might play in it.

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo is Sabine Wren, in the first live action depiction of a character that first appeared in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels.

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.