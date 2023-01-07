Star Kids Who Will Make Their Bollywood Debuts In 2023
Mumbai: Audience and movie mongers have always been obsessed with Bollywood star kids Speaking of which, the most recent buzz surrounding them is that a few of these young celebs are all set to dip their toes into Bollywood in 2023.
Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film ‘Archies’.
Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will also be one of the actors to make his debut alongside Khushi and Suhana in ‘Archies’.
Aryan Khan
The eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan — Aryan Khan — is set to make his directorial debut soon. He announced on Instagram that he had completed writing his first project which he will also be directing.
Pashmina Roshan
Remake of ‘Ishq Vishk’ is on its way! Hrithik Roshan’s niece Pashmina Roshan will be seen in the remake alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.
Alizeh
Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh is set for her debut with national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi’s next film.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan follows in the footsteps of his actor-parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and sister Sara Ali Khan. After assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani last year, Ibrahim will face the camera this time around. Not surprisingly, his role in the yet-untitled film, which also marks the feature directorial debut of Boman Irani’s son Kayoze, is being kept closely guarded.
Shanaya Kapoor
Industry insiders are hopeful that Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor*s daughter Shanaya finally makes it to the screens this year.
