Star Kids Who Will Make Their Bollywood Debuts In 2023

Alizeh

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh is set for her debut with national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi’s next film.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan follows in the footsteps of his actor-parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and sister Sara Ali Khan. After assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani last year, Ibrahim will face the camera this time around. Not surprisingly, his role in the yet-untitled film, which also marks the feature directorial debut of Boman Irani’s son Kayoze, is being kept closely guarded.

Shanaya Kapoor

Industry insiders are hopeful that Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor*s daughter Shanaya finally makes it to the screens this year.