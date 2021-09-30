Star Drag-Flicker Rupinder Pal Singh Announces Retirement From International Hockey

New Delhi: India hockey star Rupinder Pal Singh on Thursday announced his retirement from international hockey.

“I would like to inform you about my decision to retire from Indian hockey team. The past couple of months have undoubtedly been the best days of my life. Standing on the podium in Tokyo along with my teammates with whom I have shared some of the most incredible experiences of my life was a feeling I will cherish forever,” tweeted Rupinder.

“I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India.”

Hi everyone, wanted to share an important announcement with you all. pic.twitter.com/CwLFQ0ZVvj — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) September 30, 2021

“I have had the honour of wearing the India jersey in 223 matches and each of these matches are special for I had the privilege of playing for this great sport-loving nation,” Rupinder stated.

“I am leaving the team feeling happy and content as we have conquered the greatest dream which was to win an Olympic medal for India. I will carry with me nothing but great memories of playing with some of the most talented players in world hockey and I have immense respect for each one of them. My teammates have been a great pillar of support all these years and I wish them the best as they surge ahead in taking India to newer heights in hockey,” he added.

Rupinder was an integral part of the Indian hockey team that won bronze medal in the Tokyo Games this year.

At the Tokyo Games, Rupinder scored four goals – against New Zealand, twice against Spain and fourth against Germany.