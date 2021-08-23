Standing Committee On Defence Visits INS Chilka

Bhubaneswar: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) visited the prestigious ab-initio sailors training establishment of the Indian Navy, INS Chilka on Monday.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) is a Department Related Standing Committee (DRSC) of selected members of parliament for legislative oversight of the defence policies and decision making of the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

INS Chilka is the only ab-initio training establishment of the Indian Navy, which trains more than 6600 raw recruits annually to make them able bodied sailors.

The Committee headed by Shri Jual Oram, Hon’ble Chairman of the SCOD & Hon’ble Members of Parliament were given a presentation to apprise the SCOD on the revamping of training for Defence personnel in the light of latest technological advancements.

The presentation was followed by discussion of the Committee members with Rear Admiral Kapil Moahan Dhir, Joint Secretary (Navy), MoD and Rear Admiral TVN Prasanna, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Training), Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi along with Commodore NP Pradeep, Commanding Officer INS Chilka. The SCOD members appreciated the training methodology and the efforts taken by the Indian Navy.

The SCOD members paid respects to fallen sailors at ‘Prerna Sthal’ the war memorial in remembrance of the illustrious alumni of INS Chilka, who made the supreme sacrifice, by laying down their lives for the motherland. They later visited various training facilities, and accommodation blocks of the trainees.