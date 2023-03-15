Stampede-like situation at Puri Srimandir; 1 injured

Puri: The famous Puri Srimandir witnessed a Stampede-like situation on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti.

A few devotees were reportedly injured in a stampede-like situation at the Jagannath temple in Puri. However, there have been no reports of any casualties or major mishaps.

However, due to the heavy rush, there was a stampede-like situation near the ‘Paschima Dwar’. A few of the devotees reportedly suffered breathlessness in the incident, reports said.