Mumbai: In a tragic incident early Sunday morning, a stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra Railway Station left nine people injured. The chaos erupted around 5:56 AM on platform number one as passengers rushed to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express amid the Diwali holiday rush

The injured, identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19), and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), were immediately taken to Bhabha Hospital for treatment. While seven of the injured are reported to be in stable condition, two individuals remain in critical condition.

The stampede occurred as the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express was being maneuvered from the yard to platform number one. The rush to board the moving train led to several passengers falling and sustaining injuries3. Western Railway authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the overcrowding and to review platform management protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.