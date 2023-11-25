Stampede at Kochi University’s music concert leaves 4 students dead, over 50 injured

Four students were killed and more than 50 others were injured in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) during a music concert on Saturday evening.

The four students – two girls and two boys – were dead on arrival when brought to a hospital. Two of the injured are in critical condition, officials said.

The concert, which featured playback singer Nikhita Gandhi, was held at the university’s open-air auditorium during a Tech Fest.

Emergency services were quick to respond, and the injured were transported to Kalamassery Medical College and Kinder Hospital for treatment.

According to a municipal councillor, the stampede was caused due to the exit and entrance being through the same gate.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences on the death of the four students at Kochi University and called for an emergency meeting with other ministers.