Stalemate over ‘Banakalagi’ ritual at Puri Srimandir continues

Puri: Stalemate over ‘Banakalagi’ ritual at Puri Srimandir continued as the management committee meeting scheduled to be held today has been postponed.

At the Niti (ritual) sub-committee meeting held on July 28, it was decided that the decision regarding the ‘Banakalagi’ ritual would be taken at the management committee meeting.

Since the meeting has been postponed, it is certain that the impasse will continue, at least for some more days.

The management committee meeting has been cancelled for the second time. This time, the letters served to the committee members mention no reason for the postponement of the meeting. The letter only states that the meeting has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons

The dispute over the Banakalagi niti in the temple is yet to resolved The niti subcommittee meeting was scheduled on July 28, but a conclusion was not reached.

It has been a long time since Jagannath’s Banakalagi niti has been done. But unfortunately, the Datta Mahapatra Sevayat and the administration of Srimandir are refusing to relent on their dates relating to the ritual.

The Dutta Mohapatra Nijoga had agreed to carry out the Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath on Thursday, whereas the Srimandir Commander had refused.