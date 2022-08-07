Stage set for Amit Shah’s Odisha visit | Cuttack DCP talks about preparations

Cuttack: Preparations are in full swing in Odisha for Home Minister Amit Shah who will reach Bhubaneswar on Sunday night.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are bedecked with posters, banners and placards of Shah, who will visit the state for the first time after becoming the home minister.

Cuttack DCP has informed that “From Phulnakhara, the HM’s carcade will head for the indoor stadium. Special traffic arrangements will be made & there will be no vehicular movement on the route. At least 30 platoons of police force will be deployed in the city.”

The newspaper’s anniversary programme will also be attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and BJD workers.

Shah will land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at 10 pm on August 7.

Shah’s programmes will start with a visit to the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on the last Monday of ‘Shravana’. He will then go to Cuttack to visit Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthplace in Odia bazaar on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Shah will also attend the 75th Year celebration of Odia daily “The Prajatantra” here and the reading program of ‘Modi@20’ at Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneswar.

Later, he will attend a political program at the BJP office and is scheduled to leave Odisha at 6:30 pm on the same day.