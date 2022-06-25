“Stabbed In The Back By Our Own,” Says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, reduced to a minority within his party after a rebellion by his minister Eknath Shinde, said “we have been stabbed in the back by our own” even though the Congress and NCP are supporting the Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray, in a video address on Friday evening, said “the Sena is not finished” and that people siding with the BJP must be questioned. “If you say I am incapable, then I am ready to quit the party right at this moment,” he added.

Earlier, at a party meet, an emotional Uddhav Thackeray told party workers that the rebels were “trying to break” the party. “Why would I feel bad about those who have left? Without using the names of Shiv Sena and Thackeray, how will you move ahead,” Mr Thackeray said, targeting the rebel MLAs who have deserted him.