‘Stab In The Back’ And ‘Betrayal’, Says Putin As Wagner Revolts Against Military Top Brass

Moscow: In his first public statement since Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed to take action against Russia’s military leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said ‘decisive actions’ will be taken against the ‘traitors’ who organised the rebellion, dubbing it as a ‘stab in the back’ and ‘betrayal’ to Russia arisng out of his ‘personal ambition’. Putin also called for ‘unity’, saying he will not allow civil war in Russia.

“All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment. The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders,” Putin said in the televised address.

Putin has acknowledged a “difficult” situation was unfolding in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, where the Wagner mercenary group has taken control of key military sites in an effort to oust Russian military’s top brass, AFP reported. He described efforts by the Wagner military group to unseat the country’s top brass as a “deadly threat” to Russia and urged the country to unite.

Putin condemned the rebellion at a time when Russia was “fighting the toughest battle for its future” with its war in Ukraine, AP reported. “The entire military, economic and information machine of the West is waged against us,” Putin said.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed to topple the military top brass and has called for a rebellion against the army, even as he denied attempting a coup. Prigozhin confirmed Saturday morning that he and his troops reached a key Russian city after crossing the border from Ukraine.

Prigozhin posted a video of himself in Rostov-on-Don at the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine. He claimed that his forces had taken control of the military facilities in the city, including the air field. Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets outside.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has reacted to the dramatic developments in Russia and said this was just the beginning. An aide of Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, “Everything is just beginning in Russia,” as quoted by the news agency AFP.