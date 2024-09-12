Cleaning activities to be conducted at offices, highways, toll plazas, and bus stops

Focus on plantation, beautification, and Swachhata pledges

Transport Commissioner holds meeting with STA officers and RTOs

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha will actively participate in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, observed from September 17 to October 1, 2024, under the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata.” The campaign will see RTOs across the state engaging in a series of cleanliness and awareness activities under various categories.

During a preparatory meeting chaired by the Transport Commissioner, Amitabh Thakur, it was decided that activities will be carried out in alignment with the agenda of ‘Swachhata Ki Bhagidari.’ These activities include plantation drives, Swachhata Runs & Cyclothons and taking Swachhata Pledges. Special efforts will be made for the beautification of roads, flyovers and nearby areas of RTO offices.

The STA and RTOs will also focus on identifying and clearing Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi – Black Spots (Cleanliness Target Units or CTUs), which are neglected areas posing environmental, health, and hygiene risks. A concerted effort will be made to transform these spots through regular cleanliness drives, particularly near RTO offices, highway stretches, roadside bus stops, dhabas, and toll plazas. These identified spots will be cleared by October 1 and celebrated on Swachh Bharat Diwas.

In addition, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs will be organized at various locations under the jurisdiction of the RTOs, including railway stations, educational institutes, petrol pumps, and airports. Awareness camps will focus on promoting the welfare of sanitation workers and informing the public about health schemes such as PM-JAY and Ayushman Bharat.

The Transport Commissioner emphasized the importance of sustaining these cleanliness efforts beyond the campaign period, ensuring a long-term impact on cleanliness and hygiene standards. The meeting was attended by Additional Transport Commissioner Indramani Nayak, Lal Mohan Sethy, Deepti Ranjan Patra and Joint Transport Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, along with other senior officials.

