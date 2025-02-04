At the Make in Odisha Conclave “Utkarsh Odisha,” the State Transport Authority (STA) has taken a significant step towards enhancing road safety and logistics infrastructure by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) for the operation and maintenance of Truck Terminals across 18 districts of Odisha. This initiative aims to significantly reduce road fatalities and provide world-class facilities for truck drivers and logistics operators.

Odisha currently records a 6% road fatality rate, with these 18 districts contributing 14% of total fatalities due to accidents caused by collisions with parked vehicles. Recognizing the urgent need to address this issue, the Government of Odisha, through its Commerce & Transport (C&T) Department, has planned to establish truck terminals in 23 locations within these districts. The initiative is one of the flagship programs under the state’s commitment to improving road safety and infrastructure. STA is supported by Palladium as the Project Management Unit (PMU) in implementing this transformative project.

The truck terminals will be fully equipped with modern amenities to cater to the needs of truck drivers and logistics personnel. Unlike other states where roadside hotels provide shelter and parking spaces for truckers, Odisha is setting a benchmark by establishing dedicated truck terminals with comprehensive facilities. These terminals will feature designated parking spots, dormitories, food malls, ATMs, fuel pumps, repair workshops, and sanitation facilities, ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for truck drivers.

The initiative is also aligned with the government’s mandate for the Automated Testing Stations (ATS), which many states in India are still in the process of implementing. Odisha, however, has taken the lead in road safety by testing the fitness of vehicles ensuring that vehicles meet the highest safety, performance, and environmental responsibility standards. This forward-thinking approach demonstrates the state’s commitment to implementing robust measures for reducing road accidents and improving logistics efficiency.

The establishment of truck terminals is expected to have a far-reaching impact on road safety by reducing the risk of accidents caused by vehicles being parked on highways. It will also offer a structured and organized resting space for drivers, reducing fatigue-related accidents and improving their overall well-being. The initiative is a testament to Odisha’s proactive governance in ensuring the safety of its citizens and improving the state’s logistics network.

Highlighting Palladium’s role as the PMU, Kailas Patil, Director, Palladium India stated, “We are proud to support the Odisha government in implementing this groundbreaking initiative. These truck terminals will not only provide a safe resting space for truck drivers but also set a benchmark for logistics infrastructure in the country. With Odisha leading the way, we hope other states will follow suit in adopting similar measures to enhance road safety and logistics efficiency.”

With this initiative, Odisha is setting an example for other states across India to follow. By providing well-equipped truck terminals, the state is addressing a critical issue that has long been overlooked. The move is expected to enhance logistics efficiency, reduce road congestion, and contribute to overall economic growth by streamlining transportation networks.

The Make in Odisha Conclave “Utkarsh Odisha” has once again highlighted the state’s commitment to progressive governance and infrastructural development. The establishment of truck terminals is a landmark step that reinforces Odisha’s position as a leader in road safety and logistics innovation.