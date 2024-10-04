Odisha SSEPD Department has taken up an initiative to train 150 hearing-impaired youth from the state in Hospitality Operations, in collaboration with the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Bhubaneswar.

This groundbreaking program, designed to enhance skills and employability, is already showing promising results.

The first batch of trainees will complete their training in October 2024, with many already receiving job offers from leading hospitality brands

In addition to their training success, it is reported that 13 of these talented individuals have been selected to participate in the prestigious National Abilympic Event, being held in Jamshedpur.

This national platform will provide them with an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete with the best in the country.

One such student, namely Nityanand Singh has won a medal and qualified for the National event in Delhi.

This achievement is part of the SSEPD Department’s commitment to creating inclusive career opportunities and empowering differently-abled youth to excel in the hospitality industry.

SSEPD Department proud to announce the success of its initiative to train 150 hearing-impaired youth in Hospitality Operations, with many already securing job offers from top brands! @CMO_Odisha @NityanandaBJP @BPSethi @niyati_pattnaik pic.twitter.com/cGIV4m49vd — SSEPD (@SSEPD2) October 4, 2024

