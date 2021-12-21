SSC To Begin CGL 2021 Registration This Week

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the registration of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) on December 23 on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2021 will be held for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations.

Selection to SSC CGL posts is done through two levels of computer-based exams, a pen and paper based descriptive exam and a computer proficiency test or data entry skill test.

The minimum educational qualification required for this exam is graduation. Details on the eligibility criteria will be announced by SSC in the notification.